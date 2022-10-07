Holcim acquires Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials

Holcim has acquired UK-based Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials, a leading building solutions and material circularity company with net sales of over CHF20m (US$20.2m) in 2021. Driving circular construction, Wiltshire recycles 150,000t of construction and demolition waste (CDW) each year into aggregates and concrete with its state-of-the art material recovery system.

Miljan Gutovic, region head EMEA at Holcim, says, "I am excited about the acquisition of Wiltshire, to advance our global goal of recycling 10Mt of construction & demolition waste by 2025. Within Holcim, our UK market is at the forefront of circular construction, building new from the old with products like ECOPact+, our green concrete with recycled aggregates inside. I warmly welcome all of Wiltshire's employees into the Holcim family to unleash our next chapter of green growth together."

Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials was founded over 30 years ago and employs 80 people. The company serves a strong customer base through sites in Devizes, Theale, Faringdon and Fairford, expanding Holcim's Aggregate Industries footprint between London and Southwest England. According to Holcim, Wiltshire adds to Holcim's expertise in circular construction while strengthening its position in innovative and sustainable building solutions in the UK.

