ENVEA Global appoints new CEO

ICR Newsroom By 07 October 2022

ENVEA Global, ambient, emissions monitoring and proces system manufacturer, has appointed Trevor Sands as its new CEO. Trevor has extensive senior leadership experience in global industrial businesses. He was most recently Global President of Servomex Group, the global expert in gas analysis.

Prior to this he ran the Control Valves business for IMI plc, he was Chief Executive of Cosalt plc and also spent 13 years with Emerson, including leading the Fisher Valves European business and later running the Daniel Measurement and Controls Division.

Trevor Sands’ main mission will be to accelerate the company’s growth, both organic and inorganic. In particular, he will oversee and expand the ambitious international business development strategy which is a priority for the group.

