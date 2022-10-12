UltraTech Cement receives EPD certificates for four products

ICR Newsroom By 12 October 2022

UltraTech Cement has been granted Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certificates for four of its cement products – ordinary Portland cement (OPC), Portland pozzolana Cement (PPC), Portland slag cement (PSC) and Portland composite cement (PCC).



An EPD is a clear and objective report that explains the materials used to make a product and how that product impacts the environment throughout its entire life cycle. The real facts and measurements are provided, enabling consumers to understand a product's environmental impact and sustainable features. EPDs promote a new, environmentally conscious way of thinking, and their emphasis on making transparent data easily accessible may have the power to influence change within the larger manufacturing and supply chain, resulting in a higher level of credibility and sustainability across the construction industry as a whole.

UltraTech's green products portfolio currently includes more than 70 GreenPro certified products. Around 70 per cent of the company’s cement production is blended cement, contributing to lower carbon emissions and reduced usage of raw materials such as limestone in the cement manufacturing process. This also makes UltraTech the largest consumer of industrial waste generated by the power and steel sectors.

Published under