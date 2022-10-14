CEMEX Colombia and BBVA form Vertua customer alliance

14 October 2022

CEMEX Colombia and BBVA in Colombia have formed an alliance that will allow the company's customers to access a sustainable line of credit with the bank to extend the payment term of their Vertua cement invoices. Vertua cement may reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 45 per cent compared to traditional cement.

The bank has become a strategic ally for CEMEX in designing a financial product that makes it possible for its clients to benefit from the payment of their Vertua cement bills. "As part of our Future in Action program, which aims to reach net-zero CO 2 by 2050, we seek to collaborate with high-level allies such as BBVA," said Alejandro Ramírez, president of CEMEX Colombia and Peru. " We aim to encourage our customers to buy products that reduce their carbon footprint."

BBVA in Colombia designed a line of credit for CEMEX's customers who buy Vertua cement and wish to have a longer term to pay their invoices. The credit line is configured as a sustainable transaction since it promotes purchasing a product that helps the environment to which all entrepreneurs, from small to large, have access.

"This alliance with CEMEX aligns with our purpose of helping our clients find solutions that allow us to contribute to constructing a greener and more sustainable future. In this specific case, it is very pleasing to join CEMEX and its clients with this sustainable triangular line," said Mario Pardo, executive president of BBVA in Colombia. "Its purpose allows us to move towards a future with zero CO 2 emissions."

Published under