FLSmidth signs its first sustainability linked funding agreement

14 October 2022

FLSmidth has signed its first sustainability linked funding agreement to support the development of technologies and solutions with a sustainability profile. The loan is provided by the Nordic Investment Bank and runs for seven years.

The loan is linked to three core sustainability KPIs of FLSmidth, namely ratio of suppliers having Science-Based Targets, FLSmidth’s own CO 2 emissions (Scope 1 & 2) and finally emission impact from sold products (Scope 3). These three KPIs will ensure a strong focus on driving the green transition in the mining and cement industries.

“With our MissionZero pledge, we are fully committed to developing technologies and solutions that will enable the mining and cement industries to move towards zero emissions by 2030,” said Roland M Andersen, Group CFO at FLSmidth.

Published under