Adbri CEO and MD step down

ICR Newsroom By 18 October 2022

Adbri’s chief executive office and managing director, Nick Miller, is stepping down. Mark Irwin, senior executive at the company, has been appointed as interim CEO.

According to Reuters, extreme rainfall and ongoing inflationary headwinds have continued to impact Adbri’s margins. Although demand has remained robust, the company is actively reviewing its expenses to deliver further cost reductions. Out-of-cycle price increases have been implemented but, according to Adbri, they have not yet met ongoing cost inflation.

