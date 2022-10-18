GCCA report highlights 22% reduction in CO2 emissions

ICR Newsroom By 18 October 2022

In October 2021 the global cement and concrete industry launched its roadmap to achieving net zero CO 2 emissions by 2030. Major producers from across the world, representing 80 per cent of total production outside China, came together to commit to net zero concrete by 2050 and an ambitious intermediate goal of preventing 5bnt of CO 2 emissions by 2030.



One year on, the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has issued a report revealing that a 22 per cent reduction in CO 2 /t of cementitious has been achieved versus the 1990 baseline. This compares to a 19.2 per cent reduction in 2021. Energy efficiency has also improved by 19 per cent, compared to the 1990 baseline, versus an 18.5 per cent fall in 2021. A 17 per cent reduction in the consumption of fossil fuels has also been reported.

It is important to note that these findings are based on GCCA GNR (GCCA in Numbers) data, which does not cover the whole industry. However, “it is a reliable indicator that our sector is moving very much in the right direction,” said the GCCA.



“Our member actions are driving decisive progress on our industry mission to fully decarbonise. In the last year alone myriad actions, projects, investments are underway,” points out Thomas Guillot, CEO, GCCA. The report highlights in particular the role carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) is playing in the roadmap to net zero, accounting for a total of 36 per cent emissions reduction by 2050, according to the GCCA. The roadmap sets out the goal of having 10 fully operational CCUS plants by 2030. Among GCCA members there are over 35 CCUS projects underway and up to 100 more in the pipeline.



In early 2022 the GCCA also launched its Net Zero Roadmap Accelerator initiative to help cement and concrete industries decarbonise in line with the GCCA’s 2050 Net Zero Global Industry Roadmap. The first phases of the accelerator programme include a focus across the global south to help decarbonisation progress where building and infrastructure needs have been called the most pressing. The programme includes national roadmaps and government dialogues in Egypt, India, Thailand and Colombia kicking off the local phase of the 2050 net zero global commitment. Phase 2 countries are already underway and will be announced soon, according to the GCCA.



The GCCA also runs two innovation programmes under its Innovandi programme – the Innovandi Global Cement and Concrete Research Network (GCCRN) and the Innovandi Open Challenge. The Innovandi GCCRN brings together industry and academia to collaborate on pre-competitive research in areas such as alternate clinker and new binders. Launched in 2019, the network comprises over 70 industrial and academic partners from across the globe and they are delivering a programme of core and partner projects, helping to identify the specific research needs of the cement and concrete value chain.

Launched in 2021, the Innovandi Open Challenge is a global programme to bring together tech start-ups and GCCA member companies to drive innovation and help solve the climate challenge. It partners GCCA members with exciting start-ups to accelerate technology that will be essential in the decarbonisation journey. 2022 has seen six consortia formed between start-ups and members, and the results of these partnerships are due to be announced in October 2022



“There is a long way to go to and we call on the wider built environment, governments and all with an interest in the built environment to join us towards building the sustainable world of tomorrow,” adds Mr Guillot.

Published under