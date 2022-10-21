Continental Cement achieves a 20% lower carbon Portland cement

21 October 2022

Continental Cement Company LLC (Summit Materials Inc) produced a 20 per cent Portland limestone cement (PLC), the lowest-carbon Portland limestone cement to date as part of an innovative research project for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDoT) and the National Road Research Alliance project.

The research study evaluates the performance of low-carbon cement and concrete products for utilisation in future transportation infrastructure procurement and material selection to reduce the overall environmental impact of these products.

“Continental Cement is continually innovating to produce a more sustainable Portland Limestone Cement than what is offered today while working with partners such as MnDoT to prove their performance and gain approval as viable options to those currently permitted into today’s cement and concrete standard specifications,” commented David Loomes, Continental Cement president and senior vice president of Summit Materials. “Our participation in this research project is a great example of Summit’s commitment to become the most socially responsible construction materials company.”

