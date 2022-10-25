Fauji Cement revenue up 27% YoY

Pakistan-based Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL) has posted consolidated revenue of PKR14,700m (US$66.7m) in the quarter ended 30 September 2022. This compares to PKR11,577m in the same period a year earlier, marking a 27 per cent YoY improvement.

Operating profit over the same timeframe has risen from PKR2859m to PKR3555m, while profit before tax has advanced from PKR2766m to PKR3315m. Earnings per share have improved from PKR0.97 in the quarter ended 30 September 2021 to PKR1.06 in the same period a year later.



Following its merger with Askari Cement, Fuji Cement Co Ltd saw its cement capacity expand from 3.6Mta to 6.4Mta. It is currently undertaking two expansions to become the second-largest cement producer in the north of Pakistan and third-largest cement player in the country as a whole.

