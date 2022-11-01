Royal White Cement increases US Southwest throughput capacity

ICR Newsroom By 01 November 2022

US-based Royal White Cement plans to construct a 100,000tpa terminal on the Houston Ship Channel in Texas, USA to transfer cementitious materials to truck tankers or rail cars.



Located near the mouth of the channel, the facility will be built on a 23.8-acre site of Industry Realty Group (IRG), repurposing three structures previously used for fertilisers.



The property features a draught of (12.8m (~42ft) and a 262.7m (862ft) waterway frontage, plus extensive rail infrastructure for up to 125 rail wagons.



“Our investment will upgrade existing buildings for storage and convert the existing infrastructure for highly efficient, bulk cement unloading,” says IRG President, Stuart Lichter.

