Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe expects to double cement production volumes in 2023

01 November 2022

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe is planning to double its cement production volumes in 2023 following the expected 4Q22 startup of its new vertical roller mill.



“The commissioning process of the VCM [vertical cement mill] started in the 2Q22. The company will essentially double its cement production capacity and improve raw material availability to the new dry mortar plant,” said Chairman Kumbirai Katsande.

“The new VCM is anticipated to be fully operational by the 4Q22,” added Mr Katsande.

Despite start-up challenges with the newly-commissioned VCM, the company has noted an improvement in cement availability since the end of 2022 and is confident of higher cement volumes in the 2H22.

The decommissioned Mill No 1 followed the collapse of the mill house roof in the 4Q21. This resulted in the company posting a 23 per cent decline in revenue to ZWD$6.6bn (US$18.23m) from ZWD8.5bn.

