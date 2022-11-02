Holcim showcases low-carbon materials at Greenbuild

02 November 2022

Holcim is exhibiting at Greenbuild 2022 in San Francisco, to showcase its most innovative and sustainable building solutions, making green building possible at scale. Greenbuild is the premier event for green building professionals worldwide, taking place from 1-3 November, in San Francisco, CA, USA and it is celebrating its 20-year anniversary.

Holcim is demonstrating its low-carbon materials, such as the industry’s broadest range of green concrete, ECOPact, offering 100 per cent performance with up to 90 per cent lower CO 2 footprint, all the way to its solutions driving energy efficiency in buildings, from roofing to insulation, including its Elevate, Malarkey, and SES brands.

As a global leader in recycling, Holcim will also present its circular construction solutions that are turning construction and demolition waste into new building materials.

Toufic Tabbara, Holcim's region head North America: “The construction sector has a key role to play to decarbonise the way we build and live. At Greenbuild, we’re sharing how Holcim’s low-carbon materials, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet, as well as our smart design technologies, can reduce the footprint of buildings by up to 90 per cent.”

Jamie Gentoso, head of Solutions & Products: “Greenbuild is a unique opportunity to engage with architects, designers and real estate developers to decarbonise the building sector together. With 70 per cent of the carbon footprint of buildings taking place while in use, we have a responsibility to make our homes, workplaces, hospitals and schools more energy-efficient and durable. Holcim’s solutions, from roofing to insulation systems, are making buildings more sustainable. We’re excited to show them at this year’s Greenbuild to accelerate cities’ decarbonisation together.”

