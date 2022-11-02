Semen Indonesia improves 9M net profit and carbon performance

ICR Newsroom By 02 November 2022

Indonesia-based PT Semen Indonesia Group (SIG) posted a net profit of IDR1.65trn (US$105.7m) in the January-September 2022 period, up 18.9 per cent from IDR1.39trn in the 9M21. In the cement division, sales reached IDR22.678trn while other revenues reached IDR7.506trn.



The group’s revenue in the nine-month period reached IDR25.28trn, a minor decrease of 0.2 per cent when compared with IDR25.330trn reported in the 9M21. The cost of revenue was at IDR17.94trn, up from IDR17.655trn in the year-ago period.



Gross profit saw a 4.3 per cent YoY decline to IDR7.343trn in the 9M22 from IDR7.676trn while profit before income tax improved 17.4 per cent YoY to IDR2.491trn from IDR2.121trn.



"In the first nine months of 2022, SIG onsistently succeeded in recording improved company performance amid the challenges of high industrial competition and rising fuel and energy prices," Corporate Secretary, Vita Mahreyni said.



In terms of reducing its carbon footprint, the company reduced its CO2 emissions by 2.1 per cent YoY to 591kg of CO2/t of cement, as it decreased its clinker factor by one per cent to 69.1 per cent and increased its thermal substitution rate from 1.6 to 7.1 per cent over the same period.

