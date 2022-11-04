Suez Cement orders 45GWh solar power project

Suez Cement Group (Heidelberg Materials) signed an electricity generation agreement with Intro Power and Utilities with the aim of constructing a solar power plant at the Suez Cement Factory with investments estimated at EGP350m (US$14.4m).

The project will provide a production capacity of 45GWh of clean electricity, which eliminates approximately 22,000t of CO 2 emissions annually or 440,000t over 20 years. The project is scheduled to install solar energy systems with a total capacity of 20MW for the Suez plant, which will represent about 20 per cent of the total electricity consumption of the plant.

The construction of the solar power plant will start in 2023 and it will be operational in the 1H23 after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

The project is expected to be fully completed within two years and will be connected to the public electricity grid in 2H23. It will also supply the Suez plant with green electricity until 2043.

Mohamed Hegazy, managing director of Suez Cement Group, said that Suez Cement will continue the process of development in the building materials sector in order to achieve sustainability, which helps reduce electricity costs, highlighting the company’s goal to reduce net carbon emissions to 400kg/t by 2030, which is equivalent to a reduction of 47 per cent compared to the base year of 1990.

