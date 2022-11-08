Carbon Re raises GBP4.2m seed funding to address cement industry carbon emissions

Carbon Re, the Cambridge University and UCL joint spin-out, will accelerate the roll-out of artificial intelligence (AI)-based industrial decarbonisation technology.
The company has raised GBP4.2m (US$4.8m) seed funding to scale up the development and deployment of its Delta Zero AI platform, which enables the cement industry to reduce over 50,000tpa of CO2 emissions per plant. This is the equivalent of taking 11,000 cars off the road.
Carbon Re's cloud-based Delta Zero platform models the unique production environment of each cement plant and uses advanced machine learning and AI techniques to achieve previously out-of-reach operational efficiencies. The platform continuously analyses manufacturing data to enable plant operators to optimise production processes on a near-live basis.
Optimal processes can be identified for the lowest possible CO2 output and fuel use, reducing operational costs and carbon emissions to otherwise unachievable levels, with no capital expenditure.
Planet A Ventures, a Berlin-based climate tech venture capital firm, led the investment, with follow-on participation from Clean Growth Fund, UCL Technology Fund and Cambridge Enterprise. The new investment will enable product roll-out into the global cement market and expand into other energy-intensive industries, such as steel and glass.
In just two years, Carbon Re’s innovative software is already being used in pilot projects to cut fuel use and CO2 emissions by up to 10 per cent at cement plants in Europe, Asia and the Americas.
Sherif Elsayed-Ali, CEO of Carbon Re, said, "At a time of escalating fuel prices and increasing emphasis on CO2 reduction targets, there is an urgent need for action. Carbon Re is connecting the biggest challenge of our time – climate change – with the biggest opportunity – advances in AI. Our cement plant trials have demonstrated that Delta Zero can deliver dramatic CO2 savings on a near-live basis.
"Our platform provides a unique solution for energy-intensive industries that delivers GBP2m in fuel cost savings and 50,000t of CO2 savings per plant. This latest funding round will enable us to accelerate our mission to reduce carbon emissions by gigatonnes every year."
