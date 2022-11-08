Adbri CFO resigns

ICR Newsroom By 08 November 2022

Theresa Mlikota has resigned as chief financial officer of Adbri. Ms Mlikota, who has been with the company since 2019, will remain in the role until 11 November 2022. “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Theresa for her service and the contribution she has made during her time at Adbri. We wish her the very best for the future,” said Raymond Barro, chairman of Adbri.



Peter Barker has been appointed as Interim CFO. Mr Barker is a senior finance executive with more than 30 years’ experience, having previously held the position of CFO at Cardno Ltd and Computershare Ltd. “We welcome Peter as Interim CFO as the company steps up its focus on improving margins, including driving productivity and efficiency across our processes, systems and asset base. Adbri retains a disciplined approach to capital management and the board is committed to working with our Interim CEO Mark Irwin and his leadership team to improve returns for shareholders,” added Mr Barro.

According to the company, Adbri will soon begin its recruitment process for a permanent CFO.

