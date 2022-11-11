Mannock receives Volvo tipper trucks

Mannok’s Fleet Replenishment Programme has reached another milestone with the delivery of three new, custom-built 58t mountain tipper trucks, which will increase productivity and efficiency of the mountain truck fleet.

The Replenishment Programme aims to upgrade and replace older fleet vehicles, and this latest phase brings the total number of new road-going and mountain truck fleet to 135 since the multi-million-pound programme of investment began in 2015.

Mannok worked with Volvo, for over 12 months, to create three bespoke FMX 500 tippers units. Each unit is capable of carrying up to 22 per cent more product and is more fuel efficient per tonne carried in comparison to the older mountain trucks.

The new vehicles are currently in operation in Mannok’s quarries where they are transporting payloads of up to 36.5t of locally-sourced raw material to the company’s cement production facilities. The increased carrying capacity and fuel efficiency of the trucks enables Mannok to improve its efficiencies and meet increasing demand, while remaining committed to sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of its business.

