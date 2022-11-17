INFORM to open new office in Singapore

17 November 2022

INFORM is expanding its international sales activities and services. With INFORM Software Pte Ltd, based in Singapore, the optimisation expert is expanding its presence in Asia. The partner organisation will take over sales and consulting as well as providing support for INFORM software for this region.

With the new location in Singapore, opening on 23 November 2022, the software company is continuing on its international expansion journey. "We are further expanding our global network with this move. After all, partnership-based and trusting relationships with our customers can best be established directly on site," says Dr Andreas Meyer, CEO of INFORM GmbH.

INFORM Pte Ltd is based in the centre of Singapore. Sebastian Zeitler will be the company's managing director. "With Sebastian, we have been able to appoint someone to the position of CEO who has an excellent network of contacts in Asia and knows the markets very well," says Dr Meyer. Sebastian Zeitler has been living and working in Singapore for seven years. As Head of Commercial Consulting and Trade Division of the German Chamber of Commerce Abroad there, he supported companies entering the southeast Asian market. Now, he is looking forward to his new role.

