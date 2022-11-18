CemNet.com » Cement News » Bedeschi wins US bulk material handling equipment order

18 November 2022


Bedeschi SpA is finalising the installation of several pieces of bulk handling equipment for Lehigh Cement's Mitchell plant in Indiana, USA. The supply includes two crusher units, two apron feeders, one stacker and one reclaimer. Both stacker and reclaimer are installed inside a longitudinal park. The stacker will handle limestone at a capacity of 1200tph, while the reclaimer has a capacity of 650tph.

Tagged Under: Bedeschi New order USA North America Lehigh Cement 



 

