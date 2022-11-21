Birla White wall care plant starts operations in Nathdwara

UltraTech Cement has commenced the third Birla White wall care putty plant at Nathdwara, Rajasthan, India with a capacity of 4Mta at a total cost of INR1870m (US$22.8m). The existing two plants are situated at Kharia in Rajasthan and Katni in Madhya Pradesh.

The company now has a wall care putty capacity of 13Mta, further strengthening its position in the markets. Along with its existing white cement manufacturing capacity in India and its investment in Ras Al Khaimah Co for White Cement and Construction Material, UAE, the company is strategically positioned to cater to the white cement and wall care putty market in the country.

