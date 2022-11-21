Bamburi Cement celebrates eco-friendly certification

21 November 2022

Bamburi Cement Kenya has secured an eco-friendly cement range certification for its four brands after achieving 30 per cent lower carbon dioxide (CO2). Speaking at the launch of the certification, Bamburi Cement Managing Director, Seddiq Hassani, called the accreditation a milestone for the company in establishing its efforts towards the global climate change obligations of net zero emissions.

“At Bamburi, we will continue to pioneer carbon footprint reporting and transparency within our sector because we are cognizant that choosing and promoting Ecolabel products makes a real contribution to the biggest environmental challenges of our time, such as reaching climate neutrality by 2050, shifting to a circular economy and reaching the zero-population ambition for toxic-free environment,” he said.

He also noted that Bamburi will lower energy emissions by 2025 accounting for up to 40 per cent of its power consumption and that the company also plans to increase its use of rail transportation to 25 per cent to lower its transportation costs, reports Kenya News Agency.



At the event, Bamburi also launched its 2021 Sustainability Performance Report, covering January to December 2021. According to the report, during the period under review, Bamburi Cement achieved a reduction in its industrial emissions target through accelerated efforts in reducing the use of fossil fuels and replacing them with alternative fuels like biomass and industrial wastes.

Also at the launch was Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Geoffrey Odundo, who congratulated Bamburi Cement for being one of the few listed companies to release a dedicated sustainability report. “We are happy that Bamburi Cement is leading the way in matters of sustainability reporting as a listed company and at NSE, we are working with International Finance Corporation (IFC) to develop a tool that will be used to measure reports for listed companies,” said Dr Odundo.







