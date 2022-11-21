Holcim to delist from Euronext Paris

Holcim Ltd has announced that it is delisting its shares from Euronext Paris to simplify its trading structure, effective from 30 December 2022. According to the company, the decision will focus the trading of Holcim shares in its primary market, the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX), reflecting the shift in volumes away from Euronext Paris over the years.

The simplification, which has been approved by the Board of Directors of Euronext Paris SA ,will further reduce Holcim's administrative requirements and costs. To support this delisting, Holcim is implementing a voluntary sales facility procedure in accordance with the rules and regulations of Euronext Paris.

Holcim shares will continue to trade under the symbol “HOLN” on the SIX.

