SIMPEC increases scope of Cockburn Cement's Kwinana upgrade

22 November 2022

WestStar Industrial subsidiary SIMPEC has been awarded an increase in scope of ~AUD2.5m (US$1.66m) as part of work with Cockburn Cement Ltd (CCL) for the Kwinana plant upgrade project in Australia. Construction began in August 2022. Contract terms are in the latter stages of being negotiated with Cockburn Cement (part of the Adbri group) for the balance of construction and installation works on the project.

The Kwinana upgrade project will consolidate Adbri’s two existing cement production sites (Munster and Kwinana) into a single operation servicing the Western Australia market. The upgrade has a planned two-year construction period, and once operational in 2023, cement production will transition from CCL’s Munster site to Kwinana.



The expansion of Kwinana involves a new grinding circuit and raw material storage and reclamation system. The facility will have the ability to receive and store bulk raw materials via a new raw materials feed conveyor system.





