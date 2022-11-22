Holcim US fined for dust emissions

22 November 2022

Holcim US is to pay US$100,000 in fines for air pollution violations following reports of large clouds of cement dust leaving its factory in Theodore, Mobile County, USA. According to Al.com, Holcim US has agreed with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) to play the fine and comply with its permit requirements to “prevent fugitive dust emissions.”

Multiple complaints from members of the public about large dust clouds, along with reports by ADEM inspectors, were received between February and August 2022. Holcim US has said that it is working to address the issues that led to the emissions. “We take responsibility for the actions and in fact, since that time, we have taken specific actions to address fugitive dust emissions that result from offloading raw material from ships and barges and developed a plan for addressing such emissions from around the plant to ensure future compliance,” the company said in a statement.

