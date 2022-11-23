Ecocem appoints european standards manager

Ecocem has appointed Christian Clergue as its new european standards manager. A sustainable concrete and cement expert, Mr Clergue brings with him 33 years of experience in cement and concrete materials, including low-carbon concrete, but in particular the regulations, standards and norms that govern the industry.

He began his career at Vicat Group as deputy director of Sigma Béton, before moving on to the position of director of the group’s Satma Cepeca prefabrications. A few years later he went on to manage Sigma Béton, before taking over research and development and diversifying his knowledge of materials. After Vicat, he held the role of director at the Department of Innovation and Materials at Eiffage Génie Civil, where he enabled the deployment of low-carbon cements and concretes on the group’s worksites.



"Ecocem has demonstrated its commitment to innovation and low carbon cement technologies for over twenty years. At a time when the industry is asking for urgent answers to the CO2 challenge, we need a flexible and intelligent approach to working together. I am excited by the opportunity, and I look forward to working with Ecocem and industry colleagues to make low carbon cement at scale a reality,” said Mr Clergue.



Commenting on the appointment, Conor O’Riain, managing director for the Ecocem Group, added, "Our ambition is to accelerate the standardisation process for our innovative low carbon cements and technologies. This will be instrumental in helping the industry meeting the 2030 decarbonisation deadline. Christian Clergue brings vast experience in industry norms and standards which will play a central role in helping accelerate the normative evolution of cements and concretes. We are delighted to welcome him to the Ecocem team"

