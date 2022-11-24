Shangsi Cement starts up new aggregates line

24 November 2022

Production has begun at the new aggregates line of China Resources Cement’s (CR Cement) subsidiary Shangsi Cement in Guangxi Province, China. The 5Mta project was officially completed on 19 November 2022 and marks an investment of CNY420m (US$58.7m). Construction began in February 2022 and was a collaboration between the cement company and CNBM Design and Research Institute.

According to Shangsi Cement, “The successful commencement of operation of the project has further improved the core competitiveness of CR Cement and enhanced its market influence of the company's aggregates business in Guangxi region and even the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.” The company successfully won a bid for 1.5bnt of limestone mine resources in Guangxi and it expects production capacity of aggregates to exceed 30Mt by the end of 2022.

Published under