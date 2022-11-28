ANDRITZ Separation wins Rüdersdorf RDF belt conveyor order

28 November 2022

ANDRITZ Separation will supply an refuse-derived fuel (RDF) belt-dryer to CEMEX’s plant in Rüdersdorf, Germany. CEMEX Deutschland AG has awarded ANDRITZ an EP contract for its new RDF drying process at its cement plant near Berlin, Germany.



The ANDRITZ belt dryer will enable CEMEX to increase the plant's thermal substitution rate and deliver on its commitment to reduce CO 2 emissions at European sites by 55 per cent by 2030. With its Carbon Neutral Alliance, CEMEX aims to transform the Rüdersdorf plant into the first carbon-neutral cement facility by 2030. The project involves designing and supplying the first ANDRITZ RDF belt dryer to be used in a German cement plant, along with the process design and detailed mechanical and electrical engineering, including all peripheries and ducting works.

The existing RDF handling equipment will remain in use to feed the main burner of the two station rotary kiln with pretreated derived fuels for a high substitution rate. The installation of the customised belt dryer from ANDRITZ will enable the Rüdersdorf plant to burn more waste-derived fuels with low moisture, which will in turn make kiln operations more stable.

Commissioning of the new system is scheduled for September 2023.

