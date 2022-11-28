Semen Tonasa commissions new palletising system for Celukan Bawang

ICR Newsroom By 28 November 2022

PT Semen Tonasa, part of Semen Indonesia Group, has commissioned BEUMER Group to supply a palletising system for 40kg and 50kg bags for its Celukan Bawang plant on Bali, Indonesia.



At the plant employees currently stack the 40 and 50kg bags on pallets, which are then fed into the packaging system. A forklift truck takes the palletised and packaged stacks and loads them onto the loading spaces of the trucks. The current system is very time-consuming and physically very strenuous and the new palletising system is expected to accelerate the process and support the physical health of its staff.

"The cement manufacturer has opted for the palletiser of the system supplier, because the system exactly complies with the required technical specifications. The palletiser is characterised by its very good stack quality and its reliability. A multi-program interface includes all common packing patterns, and can be individually adjusted to the different requirements of the building materials industries," according to BEUMER Group.Installation and commissioning of the new palletising system is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.