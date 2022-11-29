N+P French Subcoal® plant obtains environmental and construction permits

29 November 2022

The N+P Group, industry’s decarbonising expert, successfully obtained the environmental and construction permits for its new Subcoal® Production facility at the industrial platform Isbergues (62) in Hauts-de-France, France. The total lead time of the permit process from application preparation to permit granting has been limited to little more than a year thanks to the contributions and efforts of the project partners North France Invest, ENTIME environmental consultant and VDDT architects. Obtaining these permissions is an important milestone on the road to realisation of N+P’s first production facility in France.

A new segmented building of over 14.000m3 will be realised, that initially will houses one bespoke Subcoal® production line. Once commissioned, this line will process approximately 150,000t of non-recyclable waste into high quality alternative fuels. These alternative fuels will be used by domestic major energy consuming industries such as cement, steel, lime and power plants, offering over 100,000t of CO 2 emissions savings per annum for France by using (local) waste as a source and thus preventing this waste from going to unnecessary landfill.

Mohammed Elouafi of ENTIME said: “Obtaining the prefectural decree to operate is a major step for the N+P Subcoal® Production HDF project. The support of local communities and the approval of regional and national authorities underline the social and environmental aspects of this project.”

The development of N+P’s first production location in France is part of the company’s strategic goal to expand their activities to use local generated waste as a source for the production of a fossil fuel replacement. The new facility is expected to commence operations in 2024, with local sourced waste materials, supplying fuel to the domestic French industry.

