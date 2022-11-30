PT Semen Bima orders thyssenkrupp Polysius crusher

30 November 2022

thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions has been awarded a contract with a client in Central Java, Indonesia consisting of the supply of the new titan® Double-Shaft Hammer crusher.



After buying the first crusher (stationary) in 2019, PT Semen Bima decided to select thyssenkrupp Polysius once again to supply a second crusher for its new quarry extension, which will significantly increase its crushing capacity. The crushing system will be a semi-mobile version to enable the customer to relocate the system in the future as required.



thyssenkrupp Polysius’ regional CEO, Lukas Schoeneck, said: “The collaboration between the German and our regional team was excellent and together we were able to convince Semen Bima that we are the right partner for their expansion plans. This once again demonstrates our high customer focus and commitment to quality as well as our excellent project execution capabilities in the cement industry.”

Published under