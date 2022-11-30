Ambuja Cements and ACC lead the way on water positivity

30 November 2022

Ambuja Cements and ACC are leading the way in water positivity, according to a report in Business Standard. Over the last 20 years both companies have put initiatives in place to not only address water conservation in their production processes but also tackle water scarcity across India.

Globally, Ambuja Cements is the only cement producer that has been recognised for its leadership in water security in CDP 2021 with the best ‘A’ score, while both companies have scooped numerous awards for their efforts to enhance water availability in rural communities.



In the village of Biryahi, Himachal Pradesh, ACC laid drinking water pipelines to supply 120l of water per person, per day, way above the rural standard of 55l. Meanwhile, in 2021 Ambuja Cements joined forces with the ATE Chandra Foundation to rejuvenate traditional water bodies in the Pali district of Rajasthan and Chandrapur district of the Vidharbha region of Maharashtra just in time for the monsoon season, resulting in 166Ml of additional water storage capacity by desilting community ponds in 50 villages.



Today, ACC is 2x water positive and committed to becoming 5x by 2030, whereas Ambuja Cements has already set benchmarks by becoming the only cement company to achieve 8x water positivity.

