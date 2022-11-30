SigmaRoc to install Aqualung carbon capture unit

30 November 2022

SigmaRoc has signed an agreement with Aqualung Carbon Capture AS, a leading membrane carbon capture and separation technology provider, to install SigmaRoc’s first carbon capture facility in the first quarter of 2023.

The agreement will allow for the installation of a carbon capture membrane technology solution across all SigmaRoc’s operational kilns following initial installation at one kiln in Nordkalk, Finland. The technology is modular, tested and scalable, allowing for a phased and systematic roll-out across the group’s operations. In parallel, the two companies will work on the entire carbon chain that includes the capture, sequestration and alternative uses or commercialisation of the captured CO 2 . SigmaRoc aims to capture all kiln process emissions by 2030, well ahead of its 2040 net zero targets.



Each shipping container sized unit will be capable of capturing up to 25 per cent of one of Nordkalk’s typical kiln’s process emissions. Construction will commence in the 1Q23 and the full unit will be pre-fabricated and shipped on-site to Scandinavia with plug-and-play integration to the plant. Commissioning and start-up are scheduled for April 2023. Once operational the group will finalise the wider roll-out plan, which is estimated to be completed by 3Q23. Full group roll-out can then be launched.



Aqualung’s solution uses a compact patented membrane technology, which can be scaled by simply increasing the number of units to capture the entirety of process emissions from any kilns. The technology allows for a comparatively simple, low energy solution that mitigates the risks and complexity associated with absorbents, their regeneration processes, and hazardous wastes. The technology is neither new nor untested giving both parties the required assurances that it has a high chance of success when applied across an entire kiln network.



“Our partnership with Aqualung is an exciting next step for the group and the fruit of many months of diligent work by Aqualung and our technical teams in the UK and at Nordkalk. It demonstrates that capturing all process emissions is possible, with existing technology and at industrial scale. Once we roll this out across the group,I believe we will be industry leading when it comes to our carbon capture strategy, demonstrating again the agility of our business and our business model,” said Max Vermorken, CEO of SigmaRoc.









