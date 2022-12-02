Geminor enters the Spanish recycling and recovery market

02 December 2022

Geminor plans to expand its operations in 2023 by focussing on the Spanish market. In addition to France, Spain can play a key role in securing a balance in the material recycling and energy recovery markets in Europe, says Senior Business Development Manager at Geminor, Kai Schöpwinkel.

From offices in Bordeaux in France, Kai Schöpwinkel will lead Geminor’s move into Spain, as well as a planned expansion of operations in France. Both the recycling and energy recovery markets are growing in the two countries, making them more important than ever in a European context, explains Mr Schöpwinkel.

Connecting these market opportunities to Geminor’s industry portfolio in countries such as Germany, the Baltics, and the Nordics will be the company’s primary focus moving onwards.

Spain is predominantly an offtake market, where we will be focussing on waste wood for material recycling, as well as solid recovered fuel (SRF) for cement production. Still, Spain has the potential for more export of materials for recycling, and we will be searching for new streams with our partners in Italy and France, says Mr Schöpwinkel.

France is a surplus market where landfill still is an alternative for many industry players. Geminor’s intention is to export more of the biogenic waste for energy recovery, which is in deficit in most parts of Europe due to the economic decline. France has a well-developed system for the sorting of residual waste, which in EU terms gives us quality material for export, reports Geminor.

The present lack of wood and biomass, mostly due to the absence of wood from Russia and Belarus, is turning into a challenge all over Europe. This is a situation that France can remedy by providing biomass streams to other markets, Kai Schöpwinkel explains.

