Savannah Cement places order with Sinoma for new Kenyan plant

02 December 2022

Savannah Cement has placed an EPC order with Sinoma International Engineering for a new US$300m cement plant in Kenya. Sinoma will construct a clinker line with an output of 8000tpd, a cement grinding unit, and a packaging and forwarding system with an output of 100tph, as well as a supporting power station in Kitui, east of the capital Nairobi, reports Yicai Global.

The company will provide a full range of services from engineering design, equipment procurement and supply, civil construction, equipment installation and commissioning as well as personnel training. Clinker production at the new plant is expected to begin within the next two years.

It marks Sinoma’s second overseas contract for a cement plant in less than a month. In early November, it was appointed EPC contractor for a US$220m cement factory in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published under