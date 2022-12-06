Bangladesh's cement export revenue totals US$3.67m in 5MFY23

During the first five months (July and November) of FY22-23 (July-June), Bangladesh's cement industry earned export revenue of US$3.67m on the export of cement mostly to Asian countries, compared to US$3.36m in the same five months last year. This translates to growth of 9.23 per cent YoY, but marks a shortfall of 11.14 per cent to meet the target of US$4.13m set for these months of the ongoing fiscal year. The figure also includes a minor amount of salt, stone and related products, says the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.

The EPB data does not show the quantity, but the official website of the industry says Bangladesh started exports of cement in 2014-15 with a volume of over 4Mt and reached a peak of 12.591Mt in 2017-18. Later, the quantity trend started declining.

Bangladesh has set an export target for the cement industry at US$11m during the 12 months of the ongoing financial year ending 31 June 2023, compared to US$9.57m earned in FY21-22. This translates to expected growth of 15 per cent YoY, according to the EPB.

Bangladesh's total merchandise exports, including cement, stood at US$21.946bn during 5MFY23 against US$19.790bn in corresponding months a year earlier, reflecting growth of 10.89 per cent.

More than a dozen companies export cement to India, Myanmar, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

