Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd win sustainable waste award

06 December 2022

ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, have scooped the Platinum Award at the 12th International Conference & IPLA Global Forum 2022 in Sustainable Waste Management & Circular Economy (IconSWM-CE).

The companies were recognised for their pre-processing and co-processing facilities at the Ambujanagar and Wadi cement plants with Wadi ranked platinum in two out of the eight categories and Ambujanagar ranked platinum in four out of eight categories. Both companies offer sustainable waste management solutions to the agricultural, industrial, public and municipal sectors.

“We are delighted to be recognised and felicitated for our circular economy initiatives. We have always believed in environment conservation and are committed to make the best contribution towards co-processing waste responsibly for a sustainable future,” said Ajay Kapur, CEO, Adani Cement.

IconSWM-CE takes place annually and deals with all aspects of solid and liquid waste management, treatment technologies, resource efficiency management, policy and strategies, innovation, circular economy, climate change, etc. This year’s event took place at Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India.

