CEMEX Dominicana and Nestlé® Dominicana sign sustainability agreement

07 December 2022

CEMEX Dominicana and Nestlé® Dominicana have signed a sustainability agreement where both companies reaffirm their commitment to lead their respective industries in climate action. The alliance will reduce the use of conventional fossil fuels by co-processing, under high environmental, health, and safety standards at CEMEX facilities, non-recyclable solid waste with a high calorific level from Nestlé® industrial processes.

"This agreement with Nestlé® allows us to continue promoting our Future in Action strategy by operating our cement plant with alternative fuels that substitute fossil fuels," said José Antonio Cabrera, director of CEMEX in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Haiti. "By implementing circularity initiatives like this, we continue to take strong steps towards a more sustainable future, as we are committed to becoming a net-zero CO 2 company."

