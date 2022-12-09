Siam Cement Group enters JV for new ACC plant

Thailand-based Siam Cement Group (SCG) has entered into a joint venture (JV) with India’s BigBloc Construction (BCL) to build a greenfield plant to manufacture aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) blocks and AAC panels.

The JV, known as Siam Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies, is 52 per cent controlled by BCL and 48 per cent controlled by SCG. The new works marks an investment of INR650m (US$7.9m), according to Financial Express, and will be located in the Kheda district, near Ahmedabad, India.

Production at the new plant is due to begin by the end of 2023.

