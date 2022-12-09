Titan plant constructs first 3D-printed Greek house

The first 3D-printed concrete house in Greece is being printed at TITAN Elefsina cement plant, by TITAN and its partners – Sika Hellas, Cos Hellas Ltd, and the National Technical University of Athens. The consortium successfully developed, produced, and operated the first 3D printer for construction in Greece as part of the 3BUILD research project.

“3BUILD creates a pioneering, modular and lightweight printer, which can construct concrete buildings and infrastructures with a high degree of design freedom and process automation, to offer sustainable, durable, and affordable building options to our societies,” said TITAN.

The project is co-financed by the Economy & Development Ministry and the European Structural & Investment Fund.

