SOCOCIM Industries to arrange IFC loan for Kiln 6 project

12 December 2022

Senegal-based SOCOCIM Industries (VICAT group) is organising a debt facility with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to construct a high fuel-efficient Kiln 6.

The total project cost is expected to be up to EUR260m. IFC’s financing consists of up to EUR120m IFC A-loan and up to EUR120m equivalent in parallel loans. The investment includes the equipment for a complete clinker line, quarry crusher and associated conveyors, pre-stocking hall, raw grinder, fuel preparation workshop, clinker storage silo, improvement of existing kilns and equipment for processing and storage of alternative fuels.

The planned production capacity is 6500tpd of clinker or 2Mta. Construction of kiln 6 is expected to commence in 2022 and expected to start operations in 2024.

The SOCOCIM cement plant is located in Rufisque, 27km from Dakar city centre in Senegal. Currently, the plant operates Kilns 3, 4 and 5 as well as a coal mill. Facilities also include the power plant, the solar park, a truck park adjacent to the plant. Raw materials come from four quarries at Bargny, Pout, Ngoudiane and Bandia.

