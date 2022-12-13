AALBORG SOLID for civil engineering and infrastructure is launched

13 December 2022

Aalborg Portland A/S (Cementir) launches a new type of cement that is particularly useful for civil engineering and infrastructure projects, according to the company. The new cement is called AALBORG SOLID, which is a nod to its extra good durability, states Aalborg Portland A/S.

The cement is approved for use in all exposure classes, including environments such as high-moisture and salt to which concrete structures are exposed. At the same time, the CO 2 footprint is approximately 20 per cent lower than for the low alkali sulphate-resistant cement that AALBORG SOLID replaces, according to Aalborg Portland A/S.

