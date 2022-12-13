CemNet.com » Cement News » AALBORG SOLID for civil engineering and infrastructure is launched

AALBORG SOLID for civil engineering and infrastructure is launched

AALBORG SOLID for civil engineering and infrastructure is launched
13 December 2022


Aalborg Portland A/S (Cementir) launches a new type of cement that is particularly useful for civil engineering and infrastructure projects, according to the company. The new cement is called AALBORG SOLID, which is a nod to its extra good durability, states Aalborg Portland A/S. 

The cement is approved for use in all exposure classes, including environments such as high-moisture and salt to which concrete structures are exposed. At the same time, the CO2 footprint is approximately 20 per cent lower than for the low alkali sulphate-resistant cement that AALBORG SOLID replaces, according to Aalborg Portland A/S. 

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Aalborg Portland A/S Denmark new cement environmnetal 