Adani Cement launches Geoclean waste management solution

13 December 2022

Adani Cement has launched its new waste management initiative, Geoclean, to reduce emissions from its cement production processes. Built on the foundation of sustainability and circular economy, Geoclean offers innovative waste management solutions to the agricultural, industrial and public/municipal sectors. Through the co-processing of waste from these sectors, Geoclean ensures the recovery of energy and recycling of materials, leaving zero residues, reports India CSR.

“We are committed to sustainability and environmental conservation, and will continue to adopt clean and green technologies in our business. We are dedicated to responsibly co-processing waste for a sustainable future and building a cleaner and greener planet,” said Ajay Kapur, CEO of Adani Cement.

Geoclean aims to increase the thermal substitution rate for ACC and Ambuja Cements from six per cent to 30 per cent by co-processing 3.7Mta of alternative fuels, according to India Infoline.

