CEMEX announces first Circularity Center

14 December 2022

CEMEX has announced the launch in Colombia of its first Circularity Center worldwide. The site is located south of Bogotá in an old quarry that has been restored recently and will become a model for other CEMEX operations.

The 300ha property, located in the Tunjuelo sector, was used for more than 70 years as a source of building materials for the growth of Bogotá. By having excavations more than 50m deep, the land has been used in recent years as the primary recipient of demolition waste in the capital, allowing its ecological rehabilitation and the subsequent planting of a vegetative layer.

CEMEX’s next action at the site as part of its CEMEX's Future in Action programme will see:

1. closure of quarry activities in the location

2. recycling used cement bags to avoid their final disposal in landfills. The cellulose extracted from the bags is used for construction materials

3. solid waste collection to replace fossil fuel to produce the company's building materials portfolio

4. collecting and crushing demolition waste for reuse in recycled aggregates

5. reception and activation of excavation waste

6. planning future urban projects in one of the most densely populated areas of the city in coordination with the Bogotá Mayor's Office.

"This is a pioneering model for CEMEX in the construction materials industry globally, which we aim to position as a benchmark for circularity within the sustainable development of large cities in Colombia and the world," said Alejandro Ramírez, president of CEMEX in Colombia and Peru.

