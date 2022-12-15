Buzzi Unicem modifies corporate structure

15 December 2022

Buzzi Unicem’s corporate revision project, which had already been approved by the Board of Directors and communicated on 3 August 2022 and 8 November 2022, has been implemented.

The project provides for the contribution in kind of the business unit relating to the cement operations in Italy in favour of Buzzi Unicem Srl, whose share capital is held entirely and directly by Buzzi Unicem SpA. The project, within the scope of consolidation, aims to make the corporate structure of Buzzi Unicem consistent with the evolution of the organisational structure and the international footprint of the group.

The aforementioned resolution and the contribution will be effective from 1 January 2023. Buzzi Unicem Srl will acquire ownership of the Italian cement business and will have a share capital of EUR120m, entirely held by Buzzi Unicem SpA.

