TITAN buys minority stake in Aegean Perlites

14 February 2023

TITAN Cement International (TCI) is advancing its growth strategy by taking a participation in Aegean Perlites and partnering with its majority shareholder family, thereby securing the long-term pozzolan sourcing needs of the group.

Aegean Perlites operates perlite and pozzolan quarries on the Greek island of Yali, which has substantial high-quality reserves, including access to port loading facilities for sea-borne distribution worldwide.

Through this participation, TITAN is gaining direct access to a key raw material that will allow the enlargement of the group’s offering of low-carbon cementitious products. The transaction is aligned with TITAN’s science-based decarbonisation goals, with a target of reducing its carbon emissions by 35 per cent by 2030 (compared to 1990 levels) and increasing the share of green products in its portfolio to over 50 per cent.

Published under