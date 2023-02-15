Holcim and 14Trees delivers on 3D printed Kenyan houses

Holcim has successfully completed the largest 3D-printed affordable housing to date through 14Trees, its joint venture with British International Investment, the UK’s Development Finance Institution (DFI) and impact investor.



The 3D printing of 10 housing units in Kenya’s Mvule Gardens project was made possible with TectorPrint, Holcim’s proprietary, innovative and versatile 3D printing ink, produced in Kenya for the first time. The project’s advanced sustainability profile has attained an EDGE Advanced sustainable design certification by IFC, the World Bank's development finance institution, which recognises resource-efficient buildings with the potential to be zero-carbon. It is the first time a 3D-printed housing project has attained this certification.

François Perrot, managing director of 14Trees: “With 3D printing, you can solve two problems at once. You can build faster and with better cost efficiency, which will help make affordable housing a reality for the majority. In addition, you can build with less materials, which preserves the resources of the planet for future generations.”

