GCCA names Concrete in Life photo of the Year winner

16 February 2023

A stunning image of a skateboard park in the United Arab Emirates has been named Concrete in Life Photo of the Year by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). It wins a top prize of US$10,000 in a global competition, which highlights the essential role that concrete plays around the world.



The photograph, taken by professional photographer, Ferdz Bedana, in Sharjah, UAE, was announced as the overall winner in a live Instagram broadcast, on 15 February 2023 It was selected from more than 14,000 images submitted by both amateur and professional photographers from every continent, in the annual competition run by the GCCA. Eight category winners each receive a prize of US$2500 each.

Thomas Guillot, GCCA Chief Executive, added: “Congratulations to Ferdz Bedana and all our category winners.”

