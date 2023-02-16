CCI gives green light to Dalmia acquisition of JAL

16 February 2023

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved an INR56,660m (US$685.7m) deal related to Dalmia Cement’s acquisition of cement, clinker and power plants of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), according to The Hindu Business Line.

The acquisition will enable Dalmia Cement to expand its footprint into the central India region and emerge as a pan-India company with 75Mta of capacity by FY27 and 110-130Mta by FY31.This latest transaction, once approved by all regulators, would see the complete exit of Jaiprakash Associates from the cement business.

