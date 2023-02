UltraTech Cement Co commissions new capacity in Hirmi and Cuttack

17 February 2023

UltraTech Cement Co has commissioned 1.30Mta of brownfield cement capacity at Hirmi, Chhattisgarh and 2.80Mta of greenfield grinding capacity at Cuttack, Odisha.

This forms part of the on-going capacity expansion. With this commissioning the company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 126.95Mta.

