Hoffmann Green signs contract with property developer

20 February 2023

Hoffmann Green Cement has announced the signature of a three-year contract including volume commitments with Belin Promotion, a historical property developer located in the southwest of France.

From 2023 and for the next three years, Hoffmann Green Cement will supply Belin Promotion with its zero per cent carbon-free clinker cements for the construction of several collective and tertiary housing units. Active in Toulouse, Bordeaux and Bayonne, this contract will enable Belin Promotion to pursue its commitments in terms of sustainability and meet the wellbeing of future residents, said Hoffmann Green.

